Law Enforcement Officers Make Arrest After Search For Man With Gun Near Santa Maria’s Pioneer Park

Santa Maria police searched a southwest area of the city Wednesday morning for a man who reportedly threatened a person with a gun.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Blosser Road after a man reported a subject had threatened him with a gun, Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The suspect reportedly fled toward nearby Pioneer Park, where Santa Maria police and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies searched the area at 7:30 a.m.

He was found near Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard and taken into custody, Valle added.

Police did not find a weapon on the man, and searched fields in the area for a weapon.

The area is near the Santa Maria sheriff's substation and Santa Maria Juvenile Hall in addition to several Santa Barbara County facilities and nonprofit organizations.

