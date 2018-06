Police Mourn Canine Officer

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 3/11/2008 – The Santa Barbara Police Department tragically lost one of its police canines, Ignaz, last Sunday due to a sudden medical emergency known as Mesenteric Torsion. K-9 Ignaz, a 4-1/2 year old German Shepard, was a 3 year veteran of the SBPD K-9 Unit. K-9 Ignaz was a loyal, dedicated, and hard-working employee who accumulated 44 suspect apprehensions and over 150 narcotic finds during his short career. K-9 Ignaz was recognized for his efforts during the Goleta Post Office Shooting in 2006, as well as apprehending a violent robber and tracking down a fleeing burglar in 2007. K-9 Ignaz and his handler, Officer Michael Claytor, conducted multiple demonstrations at schools and community organizations annually. K-9 Ignaz will be deeply missed not only by the Claytor family, but by the entire department and community as well.

