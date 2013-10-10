Police Nab 7 Suspected Gang Members in Brandishing Incident

Seven people are facing a variety of charges stemming from a weekend incident in which a man walking down the street was threatened by a group of suspected gang members, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the first block of North Voluntario Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A 21-year-old Santa Barbara man had dropped his girlfriend off at her home, and was walking on the sidewalk when he observed a white Lincoln Town Car traveling northbound, Harwood said.

"As the car passed by, the driver shouted the name of a Santa Barbara-area gang, prompting the victim to stop and look," Harwood said. "The suspect vehicle then stopped and the occupants exited and challenged the victim regarding his gang affiliation."

The victim repeatedly told the suspects he does not belong to a gang, but still was chased by the suspects, one of whom was brandishing a large chrome tire iron, Harwood said.

The victim was able to flee to the safety of a nearby residence and called police, who quickly located the vehicle and made a traffic stop, detaining the suspects, on the 400 block of North Milpas Street.

Several knives, a bat, and the tire iron were recovered from the suspects and their vehicle, Harwood said, along with small quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

Those arrested included:

» Andres Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara, who allegedly wielded the tire iron. He was charged with participating in a criminal street gang; disturbing the peace (challenging to fight); contributing to the delinquency of a minor; destruction or concealment of evidence; and possession of a controlled substance.

» Juan Jose Herrera, 19, of Santa Barbara, charged with participating in a criminal street gang; disturbing the peace (challenging to fight); contributing to the delinquency of a minor; destruction or concealment of evidence; and being an unlicensed driver.

» Manuel Bernal Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara, charged with participating in a criminal street gang; disturbing the peace (challenging to fight); and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

» Angel Kaleth Garcia, 18, of Santa Barbara, charged with participating in a criminal street gang; disturbing the peace (challenging to fight); and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

» Gustavo Charco Leon, 21, of Santa Barbara, charged with participating in a criminal street gang; disturbing the peace (challenging to fight); contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and possession of a controlled substance.

All four were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Bail was set at $100,000 each.

Two 17-year old male juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of participation in a criminal street gang and disturbing the peace (challenging to fight).

One was also booked for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

