Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:59 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Officers Take the Stand in Multiple-Defendant Ibarra Murder Trial

Testimony centers on gang culture, cell phone records and witnesses' statements to detectives

Ramon Maldonado listens as his defense attorney, Michael Scott, questions a witness in the trial of six men charged with the death of Anthony Ibarra in March 2013. Maldonado is accused of leading the gang-related torture and killing. HIs father and son also are charged in the case.
Ramon Maldonado listens as his defense attorney, Michael Scott, questions a witness in the trial of six men charged with the death of Anthony Ibarra in March 2013. Maldonado is accused of leading the gang-related torture and killing. HIs father and son also are charged in the case.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 9, 2015 | 9:14 p.m.

A string of law enforcement officers testified Monday in the six-defendant trial in Santa Maria, as their attorneys continued to focus on inconsistencies in civilian witnesses' statements regarding the gang-related torture-murder of Anthony Ibarra.

Members of the Santa Maria Police Department along with investigators from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff's Department took turns on the witness stand in the Santa Maria Juvenile Court. The trial is being held at the juvenile court facility to accommodate the large number of participants.

Under questioning from Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, the law enforcement members talked about gang culture, cell phone forensics and their individual roles in various aspects of the investigation, as defense attorneys tried to poke holes in evidence seemingly linking the six men to various aspects of the case.

Ibarra, 28, was killed March 17, 2013, in a house on West Donovan Road after a brutal attack, reportedly due to drug debts. His body was later found in a U-Haul truck parked on an Orcutt street.

Detective Herminio Rodriguez spent the most time on the stand Monday, answering questions about his three interviews with Robert Stan Sosa, a defendant who became a key prosecution witness. 

Many of the statements made to Rodriguez match the testimony given by Sosa during the trial. 

Rodriguez said Sosa told him that “when he walked into the purple room, he could see Anthony Ibarra lying dead, facing up,” Hernandez said. 

Sosa later told the detective about reporting the victim’s death to defendant Ramon Maldonado, the man known as Crazy Ray and the alleged shot caller for the gang.

Ibarra trial
Judge Rick Brown listens as Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen talks during a sidebar involving the six defense attorneys representing the six men on trial for the death of Anthony Ibarra. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“He said he told Crazy Ray he found Anthony Ibarra dead,” Rodriguez said. “He said Ramon laughed.”

Sosa also reportedly told the detective that another defendant, Santos Sauceda, said “the body had been moved out of the residence and it was taken care of,” Rodriguez testified.

Under cross examination, defense attorney Michael Scott, who represents Ramon Maldonado, asked the police officer about a bloody machete allegedly used in the attack and given to Sosa to hide.

But Hernandez said efforts to locate the machete, supposedly stashed under a shed behind a residence on Monroe Street, weren’t successful.

Both Scott and defense attorney Addison Steele, who represents Anthony “AJ” Solis, questioned the detective about Sosa’s claims regarding the assault that didn’t match injuries found on the victim’s body during the autopsy.

“It’s inconsistent with what the pathologist found, right?” Steele asked, as the detective answered affirmatively.

In earlier testimony Monday, Santa Maria Detective Trevor Hutton told of seeing a white board with the word “Tuffy” written on it during one search he conducted.

Sauceda’s attorney, Frederick Foss, asked if the police officer knew of a gang member called Tuffy, before getting the detective to admit his client’s moniker is Lil Tuffy.

Other testimony centered on cell phones seized and records collected during the investigation. The prosecutor has shown assorted links between those involved in the case through cell phone calls and text messages.

Detective Michael Parker made a brief appearance and is set to return to the witness stand later. 

Parker began sharing about gang culture where graffiti plays a big role — but also assists police investigators monitoring gang activity in a community. Santa Maria, in recent years, has seen an “explosion” in the amount of gang-related graffiti, he said.

Social media is a relatively new, and incredibly useful, tool for monitoring gang activity.

“The things we’re getting from it — it’s amazing what they all write,” Parker said, adding that photographs also are valuable evidence during investigations.

The day started with a girlfriend of a defendant who under questioning from defense attorney Tom Allen, who represent Reyes “Pumpkin” Gonzales, said that she had never head the victim’s name before “all this happened.”

Steele read from the woman’s earlier statement regarding his client: “AJ couldn’t hurt a fly. That’s not AJ’s nature.”

“Were those your words?” Steele asked her.

“They were,” she responded.

Other defendants in the trial include Ramon Maldonado’s father, David, who is known as Pops and is represented by David Bixby, and Jason Castillo, who is represented by Adrian Andrade.

Also charged in the case is Ramon Maldonado Jr., the son of Ramon Maldonado and grandson of David Maldonado.

Sosa and three other defendants — Pedro Torres Jr., Carmen Cardenas and Verenisa Aviles — accepted plea deals.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 