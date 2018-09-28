Police Operation Aims to Put Brakes on Motorcycle Accidents

In an effort to lower deaths and injuries resulting from motorcycle crashes, the Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation Saturday, Sept. 29.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur.

Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes. They will be cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcycles who are violating traffic safety laws.

Motorcycle fatalities in California jumped by more than 28 percent from a decade low of 352 in 2010. In 2013, 453 motorcyclists lost their lives, which is at a five-year high.

California collision data reveals the primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning, and impairment due to alcohol and other drugs by riders and drivers alike.

Police safety operations are aimed at curbing more increases in motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward. Over the past three years, motorcycle-involved collisions have resulted in 117 fatal and injury crashes.

Safety tips for riders — See and Be Seen:

» Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room.

» Match your speed to surrounding traffic.

» Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing.

» Ride with lights on during daylight hours.

Safety tips for drivers — Share the Road:

» Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes.

» Motorcyclists are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage.

Riders are urged to get training through the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at http://www.californiamotorcyclist.com/ or 1-877-743-3411.

Program funding is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.