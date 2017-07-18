Police Out in Force to Put Brakes on Collisions

The Santa Barbara Police Department will step up Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations on Friday, July 21, with focused enforcement on collision-causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department has mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred along with the violations that led to those crashes.

In an effort to lower deaths and injuries, extra officers will be patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur. Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries.

Special attention will be directed toward drivers who are speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in cross walks or any other dangerous violation.

Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists.

All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet. By law, those under age 18 years must wear helmets. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use non-motorized means of transportation.

Locally, the Santa Barbara Police Department has investigated five fatal and 553 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists during the past three years.

In 2013, California witnessed 701 pedestrians and 141 bicyclists killed, accounting for more than 28 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.