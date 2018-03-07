Police Plan Weekend DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint

Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint Friday, March 9, between the hours of 6 p.m.-3 a.m.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. Santa Maria Police Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that "DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze."

Motorists who take prescription drugs — particularly drugs with a driving or operating-machinery warning on the label — might be impaired enough to get a DUI.

Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to reduce the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes.

Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

DUI checkpoints like the upcoming one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.

Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

In California, alcohol-involved collisions led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver.

Over the course of the past three years Santa Maria PD officers have investigated 275 DUI collisions which have claimed two lives and resulted in another 43 injuries.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily.

When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired-driving crashes.

Studies of California drivers have shown 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent).

Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication — whether prescription or over-the-counter — drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment effects.

Drivers are urged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or DDVIP, free mobile app for Android or iPhone.

The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more.

The app has social media tie-ins and a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.

Motorists caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the Santa Maria Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone: Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1.

— Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen for Santa Maria Police Department.