Police Probing ‘Possible Violent Crime’ at Santa Maria Home

Santa Maria police were investigating what they were calling “suspicious circumstances” at a home on the city’s north end Monday evening, but were releasing few details.

The investigation was centered on a home on Donovan Road near Blosser Road, said Sgt. Eligio Lara.

Officers responded to the scene after a citizen reported a “possible violent crime,” said Sgt. Paul Van Meel, adding that he could not elaborate.

Some news media reports were calling the incident a “possible homicide,” but neither Lara nor Van Meel said he could not confirm that.

“We do not have a dead body,” Lara said when asked directly if there was a homicide victim.

Further details were expected to be released later Monday night, Lara said.

