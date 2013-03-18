Police Probing ‘Possible Violent Crime’ at Santa Maria Home

Santa Maria police were investigating what they were calling “suspicious circumstances” at a home on the city’s north end Monday evening, but were releasing few details.
The investigation was centered on a home on Donovan Road near Blosser Road, said Sgt. Eligio Lara.
Officers responded to the scene after a citizen reported a “possible violent crime,” said Sgt. Paul Van Meel, adding that he could not elaborate.
Some news media reports were calling the incident a “possible homicide,” but neither Lara nor Van Meel said he could not confirm that.
“We do not have a dead body,” Lara said when asked directly if there was a homicide victim.
Further details were expected to be released later Monday night, Lara said.
