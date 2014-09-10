Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Nipomo

Three people were arrested Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle spotted in Santa Maria and stopped in Nipomo after a brief pursuit.

The 1998 Toyota Camry had been reported stolen from Nipomo after allegedly being taken for a test drive.

On Wednesday morning, a Santa Maria Police Department officer saw the vehicle driving in the city with a drive and two passengers inside the sedan.

The officer followed the vehicle while waiting for additional law enforcement units before attempting to stop the sedan at Highway 101 and Tefft Street in Nipomo at approximately 11:15 a.m..

A short low-speed pursuit ensued, ending in a cul-de-sac where the driver and passengers tried to run away, according to Santa Maria police and California Highway Patrol officers.

The California Highway Patrol arrested three males from Santa Maria for suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and evading arrest.

