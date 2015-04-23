Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:24 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash, Arrest in Orcutt

Driver in stolen vehicle leads law enforcement officers in chase from Pismo Beach before crashing in apartment complex parking lot

A police pursuit that began in Pismo Beach ended in Orcutt Thursday, when the vehicle crashed in an apartment complex parking lot. The driver was taken to the hospital, and was expected to be booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
A police pursuit that began in Pismo Beach ended in Orcutt Thursday, when the vehicle crashed in an apartment complex parking lot. The driver was taken to the hospital, and was expected to be booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | April 23, 2015 | 2:47 p.m.

A police pursuit on Thursday that began in Pismo Beach ended in Orcutt, where a man crashed a stolen vehicle in a parking lot and ran through a second-story apartment before being taken into custody.

The incident began when Pismo Beach Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a mechanical violation, but the driver failed to yield, California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Kenny said.

CHP officers from the San Luis Obispo office joined the high-speed pursuit as the black SUV drove south on Highway 101 and exited in Nipomo, going through the town before traveling southbound on Thompson Road where it dead-ends at Highway 166 near the onramp to Highway 101.

Santa Maria area CHP officers took over the pursuit as it continued southbound on Highway 101, where the driver exited at Clark Avenue, crossed over the freeway and entered northbound Highway 101.

The driver, Stephan Alan Brewer, 29, of Fresno, again left the freeway at Santa Maria Way and turned south onto Bradley Road before going east on Foster Road.

“H-70, our CHP helicopter, was above the pursuit at all times, and was able to give us direction on where he was going,” Kenny said.

While on Foster, the driver turned left onto Cedarhurst Drive and went into a parking lot where he struck a classic car — a 1964 Chevrolet Malibu — and crashed when driving over a curb, coming to rest against a telephone pole near a brick wall.

“He exited the vehicle and ran into the apartment complex, up the stairs and entered an occupied residence,” Kenny said. “Our officers followed him up the stairs, and he then went through the residence, jumped out the second-story window and landed on the ground below, where he was taken into custody.”

The man kicked in the door, knocking it off the hinges, as he entered the apartment and pushed out the screen as he fled, the CHP said.

A CHP officer used a stun gun to take Brewer into custody, the CHP said Thursday evening.

CHP officers later determined the man was driving a stolen Ford Expedition out of Santa Maria. 

"I'm assuming that he thought the officer was wise to that instead of just the mechanical violation," Kenny said.

As the pursuit traveled through the quiet neighborhood, CHP officers used loud speakers to instruct residents of nearby condos and apartments to remain in their homes. 

The driver was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for assessment, and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony reckless evading, vehicle theft, probation violation and entering a dwelling.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 