Police Release Photos of Man, Woman Suspected of Passing Counterfeit $100 Bills

Santa Barbara police released surveillance photos on Tuesday of a man and woman suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills at several locations in the city.
The alleged crimes occurred between July 1 and July 20, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.
He said the bills are the 1981 series.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
