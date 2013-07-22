Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Police Call Weekend Stabbing on Westside Gang-Related

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 22, 2013

Santa Barbara police released more details Monday about a stabbing that occurred over the weekend on the city’s Westside that they say is gang-related and left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

At 3:49 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a stabbing victim at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Room, according to Sgt Riley Harwood.

“Upon arrival, they contacted an 18-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds,” Harwood said, adding that the victim was admitted for treatment and is expected to survive.

After investigating the incident, officers said the victim had been walking in the 1800 block of San Pascual Street when he was attacked by multiple assailants and stabbed.

Following the incident, the victim walked to a nearby friend’s house and was then driven to the hospital, Harwood said.

He said investigators have determined this incident to be gang-related, and the victim has been uncooperative.

“This investigation is still ongoing and additional details are being withheld,” Harwood said.

Saturday’s incident comes just one week after two other gang-related stabbings occurred, the first on the city’s Eastside and the second occurring later that night in west downtown.

The two incidents left four people hospitalized, and five suspects were arrested in connection with the stabbings. All are facing attempted murder charges with gang enhancements, which state that the crimes were committed for the benefit of the Westside Gang.

