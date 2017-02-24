Police Release Name of Homeless Man Killed by Train in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police have released the name of the man who was struck by a train and killed Wednesday night near the Amtrak station in Santa Barbara.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on the tracks near West Montecito Street and Bath Street, as the southbound Amtrak was approaching the Santa Barbara train station.

The victim was Jason Thomas Perea, 44, of Citrus Heights, California, Sgt. Joshua Morton said Friday.

"He had prior contacts with the Santa Barbara Police Department, and has been living transient within the city for the last year," Morton said.

"It appeared as the train approached, the male attempted to cross the tracks in front of the train," Morton added. "Witness accounts of the incident indicated the male appeared to have attempted to beat the train across the intersection."

