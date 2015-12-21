Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Police Release Name of Man Found Dead in Santa Barbara Parking Lot

December 21, 2015
Nathaniel Preston Curteman
The Santa Barbara Police Department has released the name of a man found dead last week after being struck by a vehicle in a downtown parking lot under what they are calling “unusual circumstances.”

The victim was Nathaniel Preston Curteman, 27, of Santa Barbara, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Curteman's body was discovered at about 12:20 a.m. last Tuesday lying in front of a white pickup truck in city Lot 11 in the 500 block of Anacapa Street, Harwood said.

Investigation of the circumstances surrounding Curteman's death was continuing, Harwood said Monday afternoon, adding that he could not provide details about the case.

According to Curteman's Facebook page, he worked as a bartender and server at Union Santa Barbara and American Ale.

Curteman also had ties to the Lompoc area, and an obituary for him was posted on the website for the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc.

Harwood said he expected that more information about the case would be released soon.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

