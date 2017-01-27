Police Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Lompoc Crash

The motorcyclist killed Thursday night in a crash with a vehicle in Lompoc has been identified as Juan Carlos Medina.

The 24-year-old Lompoc resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision with a vehicle at the intersection of North O Street and Stonebrook Drive at 5:35 p.m., Lompoc police said.

Additional details about the the incident, including what caused the crash or the other driver’s name, were not released.

A GoFundMe page has been established and can be found here to help the Medina family pay for funeral expenses, with more than $1,800 pledged toward the $5,000 goal.

Family members describe Medina as a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend.

“He was a very outgoing person with a big heart.”

