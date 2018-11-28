Police Release Name of Santa Maria Man Who Died After Pursuit, Apartment Fire

A 27-year-old Santa Maria resident has been identified as the man who died after he barricaded himself and his girlfriend in a residence where an arson fire occurred Tuesday night, according to Santa Maria police.

Evan Davis was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters pulled him and a woman from the burning residence in the 600 block of East Sunrise Drive, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said Wednesday.

The woman who also was in the apartment was resuscitated and transported to a Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

However, Santa Maria police did not release the woman’s name or age, and said Wednesday they did not know her condition.

Both the arson and death investigations were continuing Wednesday, Van Meel said.

The incident started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a California Highway Patrol officer spotted a vehicle speeding near Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.

The driver led officers on a pursuit and later barricaded himself in his girlfriend's apartment, where law enforcement officers responded.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is requested to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781 extension 2278.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.