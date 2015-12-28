Police Release Names of Santa Maria Homicide Victims

Advice

Santa Maria police have released the names of two men shot and killed over the weekend, the 12th and 13th homicide victims in the city during 2015.

The victims were Ramiro Ceja Gonzalez, 42, and Manuel Manzano-Mata, 26, both of Santa Maria, police said.

They were shot just after 7 p.m. Saturday near Jewel Street and Via Rubio in the northern section of the city, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the two men, who were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police are seeking a motive for the killings of the men who were at least acquaintances.

"There's no indication at all these victims had any gang involvement," said Sgt. Paul Van Meel, from the Detective Bureau.

The shooting occurred in the street, but there were no direct witnesses to the crime so investigators have limited information, he added.

The men had reason to be in the area and there were no unusual circumstances for them being there, Van Meel said, declining to say whether they lived nearby.

Detectives do not know yet if the homicides are connected to any of the others that occurred this year in Santa Maria, he said.

"Obviously, that's something we're looking into," Van Meel added.

The Santa Maria Police Department is urging anyone with information on these killings to contact detectives at 805.928.3781, ext. 2495.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.