Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Women Suspected of Passing Counterfeit Bills

The women depicted in the attached surveillance photograph are among the suspects believed to be responsible for passing counterfeit $20 bills on two occasions at retail establishments in Santa Barbara.

The first instance occurred downtown on March 27 about 2:30 p.m., and the second instance occurred on the north end on May 8 about 6:15 p.m.

If you recognize either of these people, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.