Police Release Photos of Suspects in $40,000 Jewelry Theft

Santa Barbara police released two surveillance photos Tuesday of a man and woman suspected of stealing more than $40,000 worth of jewelry from a downtown Santa Barbara business.
Sgt. Riley Harwood said the theft occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who recognizes either of the people is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
