Police Release Photos of Suspects in Clothing-Store Theft

[Noozhawk note: The Santa Barbara Police Department reported Nov. 18 that the female suspect has been identified, although her name was not released.]

Santa Barbara police released surveillance photos Thursday of two people wanted in connection with a theft from a clothing store on Coast Village Road.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the woman is suspected of stealing a pair of pants valued at $225 around 1:40 p.m. Nov. 4.

Harwood said she was accompanied by the man seen in the photos, who is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Greg Hons at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

