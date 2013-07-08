Police Release Photos of Suspects in Skater’s Point Vandalism

The person wielding bolt cutters and wearing plaid shorts in the attached photographs, originally posted on Santa Barbara Edhat, and the person depicted kicking a wooden entrance gate and wearing a camouflage pattern hat in the attached photographs, originally published in the Santa Barbara News-Press and broadcast on KEYT NewsChannel 3, are suspects in vandalisms to city property that occurred at Skater’s Point skate park in the City of Santa Barbara last Wednesday.
If you recognize either of these people, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective Lorenzo Duarte at 805.897.2339 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.