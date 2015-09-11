Man Escorted Off Roof of The Granada Theatre After an Hour of Standing, Pacing Along Edge

Advice

With help of sign-language interpreter, emergency personnel safely resolve incident and get man to hospital for evaluation

A man pacing and standing for long periods of time on the edge of the roof of The Granada Theatre building prompted a quick response by Santa Barbara public-safety personnel Friday afternoon.

The incident was resolved without any injuries, as the man was taken off the rooftop with the help of Santa Barbara firefighters and medics, police Sgt. Shawn Hill said.

A citizen called 9-1-1 to report a man on the roof who appeared distraught, and police arrived soon after at The Granada, 1214 State St. in the heart of downtown.

Although the man occasionally would pace or kneel, he mostly stood stock-still on the roof of the theater at the rear of the eight-story Granada building. Wearing an overcoat in the 90-degree heat, he was plainly visible from The Granada parking garage and from the Arlington Theatre a block away.

Hill said there was a communication barrier because the man was hearing impaired, but police were able to make contact with him with the assistance of an individual conversant in American Sign Language.

The SBPD didn’t have anyone on hand with that training, he said.

The Granada building, which opened in 1924, has a very complex internal stairs system, and Hill said authorities considered bringing the man down with an SBFD ladder truck that was parked around back.

“I had no idea how complex the stair system was,” he said.

The man left the roof around 2:25 p.m., however, and was escorted out of the building. He was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“There were some other potential medical issues we were concerned about, and the medics were concerned about,” Hill explained.

The man’s identity was not disclosed, and it’s unclear how — and why — he ended up on the roof.

During the police and fire response, emergency responders were stationed nearby. Police called the roughly hour-long incident a “successful resolution.”

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.