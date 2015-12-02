Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Possible Drug Lab on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Hazmat crew also called in to home that may have been used for chemical drug extraction

Santa Barbara police and Department of Justice officials responded to a possible drug lab at a home Wednesday afternoon.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 2, 2015

Santa Barbara police and Department of Justice officials on Wednesday responded to a Westside home that may be used for chemical drug extraction, according to authorities.

City Fire went to the 1900 block of San Andres Street around 2 p.m. for a medical call of a lacerated hand and after talking to the man who called, suspected he was working with chemicals consistent with drug extraction, Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Todd Johnson said.

No details about what was found at the scene were available, but the Department of Justice was sending a hazardous materials team from Los Angeles.

The multi-unit house was evacuated and residents were likely going to be kept out of their home until midnight Wednesday night at the earliest, Johnson said.

The man who initially called 9-1-1 was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to treat his hand but was subsequently released and arrested for charges that weren't immediately available, police Lt. Ed Olsen said late Wednesday.

"I'm sure there's drugs involved," Olsen said. "To what level, I don't know."

Authorities made a defensive perimeter in case of fire or explosion, but no surrounding areas were evacuated.

City Fire, police, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and sheriff’s DOJ task force personnel responded to the scene. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff reported from the scene.

