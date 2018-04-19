Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Report of Gunman Near Roosevelt School Proves False

Santa Barbara police respond to Eastside campus, which was briefly locked down

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 4, 2014 | 2:58 p.m.

A heavy Santa Barbara police presence responded to the neighborhood near Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of a man on a nearby roof with a gun.

Officers went to the scene to investigate, and discovered the report was unfounded, since there was a construction worker who had been working on a nearby house with a drill, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A call came in at 2:42 p.m. of a man sitting on a roof of a house, pointing a gun at children and a parent in the schoolyard, Harwood said.

Several police cars lined Laguna and Montgomery streets while investigators were in the area. 

Classes were dismissed early on Wednesday, but some children were on the campus for after-school programs, so the school was temporarily locked down during the incident.  

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Numerous Santa Barbara police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to Roosevelt School after a report, which turned out to be false, of a gunman on a nearby roof. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

