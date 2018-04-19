Report of Gunman Near Roosevelt School Proves False

Santa Barbara police respond to Eastside campus, which was briefly locked down

A heavy Santa Barbara police presence responded to the neighborhood near Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of a man on a nearby roof with a gun.

Officers went to the scene to investigate, and discovered the report was unfounded, since there was a construction worker who had been working on a nearby house with a drill, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A call came in at 2:42 p.m. of a man sitting on a roof of a house, pointing a gun at children and a parent in the schoolyard, Harwood said.

Several police cars lined Laguna and Montgomery streets while investigators were in the area.

Classes were dismissed early on Wednesday, but some children were on the campus for after-school programs, so the school was temporarily locked down during the incident.

