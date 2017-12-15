Police Roll Out Holiday DUI Enforcement Campaign

This holiday season, the Goleta Police Department will work around the clock to keep drivers and passengers safe as they search for impaired drivers, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, law enforcement is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in a year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

The purpose is to get impaired drivers off the street and spread the word about this dangerous crime.

As part of the holiday enforcement campaign period, the Goleta Police Department will join other police, sheriff and the CHP in deploying DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols during the 18-day DUI crackdown throughout the region.

“This holiday season, drivers will notice increased enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Sgt. Greg Sorenson of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is vital that we keep our roads and our travelers’ safe, not just at the holidays, but every day. With extra travelers on the roads, and people attending holiday parties, we will likely see an uptick in impaired driving. We’ll be arresting anyone we catch breaking this life-saving law,” he said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol can have deadly, devastating consequences.

Nationally in 2016, 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 28 percent (10,497) died in crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the limit of .08, California reported 1,059 DUI deaths at .08 or above.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. Goleta Police Department said it supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana use can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

“Two simple words can keep your holiday festivities safe — plan ahead,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “Before you head out to any celebration, plan how you are getting home safely. If you are drinking, that means knowing what sober driver or service will be using.”

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or DDVIP, free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more.

Funding for this DUI operation is provided to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office by a grant from the California OTS, through the NHTSA, reminding everyone to Report Drunk Driver — Call 9-1-1.

The city of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

— Santa Barbara County Sheriff.