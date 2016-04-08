Police Say Death of Santa Barbara Homeless Man Isn’t Suspicious

An elderly man was found dead on the 1200 block of Chapala Street Friday morning and Santa Barbara police believe he died overnight.

The man appears to be homeless and was discovered on the ground, Sgt. John Ingram said.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

Freedom Warming Centers are open Friday and Saturday night to provide emergency severe weather shelter for homeless residents. Locations are open 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in multiple locations including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

For open status and more information, call the hotline at 805.324.2372.

