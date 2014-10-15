Police Say Lompoc Murder Victim Was Santa Maria Woman

The woman who was shot to death earlier this week in Lompoc was identified Wednesday as Rebecca Maxine Yap, 37, who was last known to be living in Santa Maria.

Lompoc police released her name and asked for the public's help in locating her next of kin.

Clay Martin Burt Murray, 64, was arrested on a murder charge after he allegedly fatally shot Yap at a home in the 300 block of North Daisy Street, Sgt. Chuck Strange said.

Officers were called to the home at about 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the contacted Murray, who was detained while officers checked the residence.

"As the officers were checking the back yard of the residence, they discovered an adult female that had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen," Strange said. "She was conscious and able to speak to the officers. She identified Murray as the shooter."

Yap was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Murray was booked into the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of homicide, Strange said, adding that he later was transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341 or 805.736.0519.

