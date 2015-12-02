No Foul Play Suspected After Homeless Man’s Body Found on Santa Barbara Sidewalk

Advice

Police say medical condition likely cause of death for man found on 200 block of Palm Avenue

Santa Barbara police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a local homeless man whose body was found on Palm Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was found on the sidewalk on the 200 block at about 3:45 p.m., police Sgt. James Ella said.

Ella said the man was a transient who had been living in Santa Barbara a long time, and police suspect his death was a medical issue, not a crime.

Workers at a nearby business reported seeing the man earlier in the day, when he complained of being dehydrated and not feeling well, Ella said.

They kept an eye on him and discovered his body in the afternoon, police said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau also responded to the scene.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

