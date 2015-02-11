Santa Barbara Police Say Fewer Crimes Reported in 2014, the Safest Year in Last Five

Santa Barbara saw fewer crimes reported in 2014 — making it the safest year on record for law enforcement within the last five, according to Santa Barbara police.

Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix presented the recently finalized data to the Santa Barbara City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, comparing 2014 totals to crimes reported since 2009.

“The good news is 2014 saw all crime indexes fall,” Mannix said.

Last year, police saw a 13 percent decrease in violent crimes, which include rape, robbery, homicide and aggravated assault, he said.

A total of 377 violent crimes were reported in 2014, compared to 435 the year before, according to police data.

The city saw just one homicide last year, when 39-year-old Aubrey Dupree Wadford allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at an apartment in the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street. He will stand trial later this year.

Reported robberies were down 30 percent from 2013 and down 45 percent from two years ago, Mannix said. Aggravated assault was down 9 percent from 2013.

Mannix said property crime declined 18 percent (32 percent from 2012), residential burglary was down 27 percent from 2013 and vehicle thefts decreased by 32 percent.

Although car break-ins decreased by 17 percent — 39 percent from two years ago — police noted an up tick in the crime during the final four months of 2014.

Statistics showed 45 burglary thefts from vehicles were reported in December, 35 in November and 36 in October, the majority of which police said were cases of unlocked cars with valuable items left in plain sight.

As for what caused crime to decline, Police Chief Cam Sanchez said aggressive criminal impact teams formed after the passage of AB 109 have been keeping better tabs on adult parolees and probationers.

The “public safety realignment bill” aims to reduce overcrowding, costs and recidivism in state prisons by allowing more convicted criminals to serve their sentences in county jails rather than be sent to state prisons.

The criminal impact team typically has four officer members, who are drawn from patrol to create the new specialty unit, Sgt. Riley Harwood said Wednesday.

Because past offenders on probation are subject to residential or person searches, Harwood said the team makes sure they’re adhering to parole terms, focusing on more serious career offenders.

Mannix said the team’s results have been phenomenal, making more arrests than the department’s entire detective bureau combined.

