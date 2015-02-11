Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:34 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Say Fewer Crimes Reported in 2014, the Safest Year in Last Five

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2015 | 4:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara saw fewer crimes reported in 2014 — making it the safest year on record for law enforcement within the last five, according to Santa Barbara police.

Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix presented the recently finalized data to the Santa Barbara City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, comparing 2014 totals to crimes reported since 2009.

“The good news is 2014 saw all crime indexes fall,” Mannix said.

Last year, police saw a 13 percent decrease in violent crimes, which include rape, robbery, homicide and aggravated assault, he said.

A total of 377 violent crimes were reported in 2014, compared to 435 the year before, according to police data.

The city saw just one homicide last year, when 39-year-old Aubrey Dupree Wadford allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at an apartment in the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street. He will stand trial later this year.

Reported robberies were down 30 percent from 2013 and down 45 percent from two years ago, Mannix said. Aggravated assault was down 9 percent from 2013.

Mannix said property crime declined 18 percent (32 percent from 2012), residential burglary was down 27 percent from 2013 and vehicle thefts decreased by 32 percent.

Although car break-ins decreased by 17 percent — 39 percent from two years ago — police noted an up tick in the crime during the final four months of 2014.

Statistics showed 45 burglary thefts from vehicles were reported in December, 35 in November and 36 in October, the majority of which police said were cases of unlocked cars with valuable items left in plain sight.

As for what caused crime to decline, Police Chief Cam Sanchez said aggressive criminal impact teams formed after the passage of AB 109 have been keeping better tabs on adult parolees and probationers.

The “public safety realignment bill” aims to reduce overcrowding, costs and recidivism in state prisons by allowing more convicted criminals to serve their sentences in county jails rather than be sent to state prisons.

The criminal impact team typically has four officer members, who are drawn from patrol to create the new specialty unit, Sgt. Riley Harwood said Wednesday.

Because past offenders on probation are subject to residential or person searches, Harwood said the team makes sure they’re adhering to parole terms, focusing on more serious career offenders.

Mannix said the team’s results have been phenomenal, making more arrests than the department’s entire detective bureau combined.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Police Department City Council Update

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 