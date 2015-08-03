Santa Maria Police Say Teen Who Died Was Victim Of ‘Extremely Vicious’ Attack

Advice

Oscar Daniel Joaquin suffered gunshot wounds and lacerations, and appeared to have been struck with a bat

The 17-year-old boy shot and killed in Santa Maria last week was the victim of what the police chief described as an “extremely violent attack.”

Oscar Daniel Joaquin was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries after the July 28 attack.

In addition to suffering gunshot wounds, the boy had numerous lacerations and appeared to have been struck by a baseball bat, Police Chief Ralph Martin said Monday.

“Without question, it was vicious attack,” Martin said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident that occurred around 10 p.m. July 28 near the intersection of Western Avenue and Barrett Street.

“We’ve got some leads but we need the public’s help,” Martin said.

The attack may be gang-related, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting scene 30 minutes after handling a gang-related altercation in Santa Maria.

The two incidents do not appear to be directly linked, Martin said.

However, both incidents remain under investigation.

At the scene of the shooting, a memorial with flowers, pictures, balloons and a stuffed animal sat on the corner Monday, along with words written in a black on the concrete between the asphalt and the sidewalk.

The boy’s family is arranging services to celebrate and honor his life, with events planned for Santa Maria, where he lived with his father, and New York City, where he spent time with his mother.

The rosary will be recited from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Orcutt.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, also at St. Louis de Montfort.

A gathering with food and beverages will follow at a location to be decided.

To send flowers or for more information, contact Moreno Mortuary, 214 N. Lincoln St., Santa Maria, CA 93458.

A memorial fund to help the family with funeral expenses has been established here.

Additionally, a Forever Missed online memorial site has been created for family and friends to share stories and upload pictures. The site can be found here

Additionally, the family is organizing a New York City memorial for Aug. 14 with details to be announced.

