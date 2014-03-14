Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:15 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Seek Suspect in Pepper-Spray Attack of Bar Patrons

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 14, 2014 | 3:34 p.m.

Pepper Spray Suspect from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of assaulting more than a dozen people in a bar with pepper spray last week.

Police responded at 1:23 a.m. March 6 to a restaurant/bar in the 500 block of North Broadway in Santa Maria.

Witnesses reported a male assaulting other patrons with pepper spray inside the business, and officers learned the man had been a patron of the bar and had left after an altercation.

Police said he reportedly returned with a large canister, which he discharged at several patrons and throughout the bar prior to fleeing.

The suspect left the scene in a southbound direction in a green Chevy Tahoe SUV.

"Patrons experienced burning eyes and skin, profuse mucus discharge and an inability to open their eyes for about an hour," according to a statement issued Friday by the department.

More than 14 victims were reported, both male and female, ranging in age from 23 to 43.

Paramedics responded and provided treatment, and patrons believed the substance discharged was pepper spray.

The motive for the assault is unknown, and police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the above video.

Police said the suspect is described as in his 30s and 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build, and a large tattoo on his left shoulder, bicep and right shoulder blade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Stephen Best at 805.928.3781 x491 or [email protected].

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

