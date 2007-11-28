Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:05 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Police Searching for Armed Bank Robber

The suspect is roughly 6 feet tall and tends to wear fake facial hair.

By Staff | November 28, 2007 | 10:39 a.m.

Police are searching for a man linked to several armed bank robberies in the area. The suspect is described as Hispanic or Caucasian, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds. The man is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

According to a police report, the suspect tends to wear latex gloves and dark, “obviously fake” facial hair — typically a mustache, goatee and long side burns. The weapon he carries is said to be a full-size dark-colored semi automatic.

 

Police say the suspect last robbed a Bank of America in Carpinteria on Nov. 27, taking an undisclosed amount of money. The dye packet given to the suspect along with the money exploded, causing him to drop the bag with the money. The suspect was seen entering the passenger side of a red- or maroon-colored four-door sedan, which fled westbound on Carpinteria Avenue, according to police. Authorities believe the suspect has robbed other banks in Lompoc, Nipomo, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

The bank robber is considered armed and dangerous. People with information on the identity or location of the man should call the “We-Tip” line of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at (805) 782-7463 or Detective Chris Corbett at (805) 455-0504.

