Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Alleged Gang Members Captured in Montecito After High-Speed Chase from Buellton

2 suspects arrested near Vons market, third found hiding in Hot Springs Road house

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10 p.m. | June 7, 2013 | 6:05 p.m.

A Chrysler sedan that authorities say was involved in a high-speed chase from Buellton was abandoned in the Vons parking lot on Coast Village Road in Montecito late Friday afternoon. Authorities say the car turned out to be stolen. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
A Chrysler sedan that authorities say was involved in a high-speed chase from Buellton was abandoned in the Vons parking lot on Coast Village Road in Montecito late Friday afternoon. Authorities say the car turned out to be stolen. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

A high-speed chase that began in Buellton ended in Montecito on Friday evening with the arrest of three alleged gang members from Oxnard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The last of the three suspects was taken into custody about 6 p.m., said CHP Sgt. Andrew Chapman.

The incident began more than two hours earlier, when the driver of a white Chrysler 300S sedan failed to stop for a CHP unit that attempted to pull him over for speeding on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton, Chapman said.

CHP officers gave chase as the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Juan Francisco Rodriguez Jr., continued south at speeds up to 130 mph, he said.

Officers had to discontinue the chase as the vehicle approached Santa Barbara due to safety concerns with the heavy afternoon traffic, but they were able to track the vehicle from the air with the help of a Santa Barbara County helicopter.

The car, which reportedly had been stolen, eventually was abandoned in the Vons market parking lot on Coast Village Road in Montecito, and the suspects fled into the residential neighborhood.

Officers from the CHP and the Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s departments, aided by K-9 units and helicopters, conducted a search of the area, until all three suspects were taken into custody.

CHP Officer James Richards said Saturday that two suspects — Dionicio Salinas, 21, and Fernando Salinas, 23 — were apprehended on Palm Tree Lane off Hot Springs Road, while Rodriguez was found hiding inside a house he had broken into to elude capture in the 200 block of Hot Springs Road.

No injuries were reported, Chapman said.

All three suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Richards said one of the suspects had outstanding warrants from Ventura County but he did not disclose specific charges against the three.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 