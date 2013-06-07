Three Alleged Gang Members Captured in Montecito After High-Speed Chase from Buellton

A high-speed chase that began in Buellton ended in Montecito on Friday evening with the arrest of three alleged gang members from Oxnard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The last of the three suspects was taken into custody about 6 p.m., said CHP Sgt. Andrew Chapman.

The incident began more than two hours earlier, when the driver of a white Chrysler 300S sedan failed to stop for a CHP unit that attempted to pull him over for speeding on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton, Chapman said.

CHP officers gave chase as the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Juan Francisco Rodriguez Jr., continued south at speeds up to 130 mph, he said.

Officers had to discontinue the chase as the vehicle approached Santa Barbara due to safety concerns with the heavy afternoon traffic, but they were able to track the vehicle from the air with the help of a Santa Barbara County helicopter.

The car, which reportedly had been stolen, eventually was abandoned in the Vons market parking lot on Coast Village Road in Montecito, and the suspects fled into the residential neighborhood.

Officers from the CHP and the Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s departments, aided by K-9 units and helicopters, conducted a search of the area, until all three suspects were taken into custody.

CHP Officer James Richards said Saturday that two suspects — Dionicio Salinas, 21, and Fernando Salinas, 23 — were apprehended on Palm Tree Lane off Hot Springs Road, while Rodriguez was found hiding inside a house he had broken into to elude capture in the 200 block of Hot Springs Road.

No injuries were reported, Chapman said.

All three suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Richards said one of the suspects had outstanding warrants from Ventura County but he did not disclose specific charges against the three.

