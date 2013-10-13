Police Seek Carjacking Suspect After Fatal Wreck in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police were searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking that followed the crash of a stolen car Sunday afternoon. A passenger was killed in the wreck.

The incident was reported about 2:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South Blosser Road on the city's west side, Sgt. Dan Cohen said.

According to investigators, a 1995 Honda Accord was northbound on Blosser south of West Boone Street when, for unknown reasons, it drifted to the right and struck a light pole, shearing it off at the base. The out-of-control sedan then slid across the five-lane roadway.

"During the collision, a female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene," Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

Valle said the male driver then carjacked two passers-by at gunpoint and forced them to drive him to another location, where he got out of their vehicle and released them unharmed.

The carjacking victims then returned to the crash scene and called police, he said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 805.928.3781.

Valle said the dead woman was identified as Tina Antoinette Ramos, 24.

He said the Honda had been reported stolen several days ago. The incident is under investigation by the police Traffic and Detective Bureaus.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.