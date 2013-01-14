Police Seek Driver Who Struck Pedestrian and Fled

Investigators were searching Monday for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in a downtown intersection, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly after noon at Canon Perdido and Garden streets, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man whose name was not released, was walking northbound on the east sidewalk of Garden street when he approached Canon Perdido, Harwood said.

An eastbound Jeep was stopped at the intersection, Harwood said, but proceeded and struck the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk.

The Jeep — described only as green or black in color — continued east on Canon Perdido, Harwood said.

The search for the vehicle and driver continued Monday afternoon.

The victim, who suffered various injuries, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

Details on his condition were not available.

