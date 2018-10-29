Monday, October 29 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Restaurant Patron Who Allegedly Absconded with Cash

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 29, 2018 | 5:24 p.m.
Suspect in pizza parlor cash theft Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man, who they allege absconded with a sizable amount of cash that was dropped by a fellow restaurant patron on Monday. (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they allege absconded with a sizable amount of cash that was dropped by a fellow restaurant patron.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Rusty’s Pizza Parlor at 111 State St., according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

“The patron, who was headed to the bank to make a deposit following the meal, began to count his money at the table,” Wagner said. “The patron’s wife scolded him and told him that he should not count his money in public. He then placed the money back into his pocket.”

As the man and his wife were leaving the restaurant, the cash fell unnoticed out of his pocket, Wagner said.

Moments later, another restaurant patron — wearing a red-plaid button-down shirt — had just finished paying for a pizza and walked from the counter to a booth near the fallen cash, Wagner said.

“The subject places his cup on the table and then bends down and picks up the cash,” Wagner said. “The subject nervously looked around as he sits down and examines what he has found. Realizing what he has recovered, the subject then walks out of the restaurant, without getting his food and without his soda cup.”

The victim came back to the restaurant to search for the missing money.

“The male subject returns to the restaurant and observes the patron searching for his missing money,” Wagner said. “The male subject does not make any effort to return the money.”

The Police Department Property Crimes Unit has initiated an investigation into the case as a suspected misappropriation of found property.

Section 485 of the state Penal Code reads as follows:

“One who finds lost property under circumstances which give him knowledge of or means of inquiry as to the true owner, and who appropriates such property to his own use, or to the use of another person not entitled thereto, without first making reasonable and just efforts to find the owner and to restore the property to him, is guilty of theft.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in this case is asked to contact Detective Kyle Lowry at 805.897.2326, by email at [email protected], or anonymously at 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 