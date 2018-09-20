Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Credit Card Fraud Suspects

The Santa Barbara Police Department is conducting a credit card fraud investigation involving a theft from a vehicle. The unauthorized credit card transactions occurred at several downtown Santa Barbara businesses.
The investigation appears to involve two suspects depicted in the attached still images and the video clip via the Dropbox link below.
The female suspect was described as about 30 years old with a light complexion, a nose and lip piercing, and brownish/red hair. The suspect had a small white and brown dog.
The male suspect (possibly a female) was described as about 30-40 years old with long dark hair pulled back into a pony tail and wearing a baseball hat. This suspect was holding a small black dog.
Anyone having information regarding these suspects, should contact Det. Andre Miller, 805-897-2325 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805-897-2386 and reference SBPD Case: 18-33761. View video clip at:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/s0ooz56a282nu1q/SBPD%20CASE%2018-33761.Avi?dl=0.
— Santa Barbara Police Department.