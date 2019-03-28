Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Suspects Linked to Battery Incident

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect and his associate involved in a battery on a Santa Barbara man that caused severe injury.

The attack occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 7, to the rear of O’Malley’s Bar, 523 State St.

The victim and suspect did not know each other prior to the incident. It is unclear at this time what motivated the attack.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 30-40 years old, with a light complexion and freckles on his face. He is about five feet, 8 inches tall with a large build and long black hair in a cornrow hairstyle.

The suspect was known by the name of Mike or Michael. He was reportedly accompanied by a black male known by the name of Kenny.

Anyone having information that would assist investigators is asked to contact Det. Andre Miller at the Santa Barbara Police Department, 805-897-2346, or [email protected] Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 805-897-2386.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.