Police Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian

Santa Barbara woman hospitalized after being struck in crosswalk on State Street

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 17, 2012 | 7:10 p.m.

Suspect vehicle sought in Tuesday's hit-and-run at State Street and Calle Palo Colorado.
The Santa Barbara Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Tuesday morning at State Street and Calle Palo Colorado.

Sgt. Mike McGrew said a 41-year-old Santa Barbara woman was walking northbound in the crosswalk across State Street shortly before 10 a.m. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the No. 2 lane stopped for the pedestrian, but a vehicle in the eastbound No. 1 lane failed to stop and struck the woman, causing significant injury, according to McGrew.

He said the motorist then fled without stopping to help the woman, driving through a nearby gas station and heading northbound on Calle Palo Colorado.

The victim was taken via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

McGrew said the suspect, facing charges of felony hit-and-run, is described as a dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, 50 to 60 years old with an unshaven square face and black hair.

The suspect vehicle was described as a glossy black pickup truck with a black camper shell. McGrew said the vehicle may have minor to moderate damage to its front end or hood.

Anyone with information about the incident, the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Officer Mark Hunt at 805.897.3719.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson

