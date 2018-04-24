Police Seek Suspect in Santa Maria Stabbing

Investigators were searching for a man suspected in a stabbing that sent a Santa Maria man to the hospital Sunday, according to Santa Maria police.

Jose De Jesus Amariba, 31, of Santa Maria, is wanted in connection with an attack on a 21-year-old man that occurred about 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 700 block of South Pine Street, Lt. Mark Schneider said.

The victim suffered two stab wounds, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where was listed in stable condition, Schneider said.

Amariba was last seen running from the apartment complex, Schneider said.

He was described as as having a dark complexion, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, and was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans at the time.

“The victim and suspect know one another, and the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation,” Schneider said.

Anyone with information on the Amariba’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.