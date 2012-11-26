No Arrests in Santa Barbara Eastside Shooting

Police seeking suspects in attack on 39-year-old Santa Barbara man, who is expected to survive

No arrests have been made in a shooting Sunday night on Santa Barbara’s Eastside that left one man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 7:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bregante Lane, according to Sgt. Kenneth Kushner.

Officers who responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area found a 39-year-old Santa Barbara man lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, Sgt. Riley Harwood said Monday morning.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was being treated.

The victim suffered serious injures, but was expected to survive, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

Investigators remained on Monday, Harwood said, adding that the shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this story.

