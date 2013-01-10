59-Year-Old Man Reported Missing Is Found Safe

A 59-year-old man reported missing after disappearing three days ago from a motel where he was staying has been located, Santa Maria police said Thursday.

Criss Henry Trentelman was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at the Buckboard Motel, 1620 S. Broadway, Sgt. Jack Dunn said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Police issued a news release later Thursday saying Trentelman had been found. He reportedly checked into a local hospital under a different name.

Trentelman has trouble walking due to a medical condition., Dunn said.

