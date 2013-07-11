Santa Barbara Police Seek Woman Suspected of Financial Elder Abuse

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a photo Thursday of a Santa Barbara woman wanted in connection with suspected financial elder abuse and embezzlement.

Sylvia Arlene Espinoza, 51, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said an investigation revealed that at least $40,000 was embezzled over the course of 2½ years from a 70-year-old victim who suffers from multiple sclerosis and cognitive deficiencies.

Anyone with knowledge of Espinoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kristin Shamordola at 805.897.2328 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call anonymously to 805.897.2386. Anyone who encounters Espinoza is asked to call 9-1-1.

