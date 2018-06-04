Police Seeking Information on Santa Maria Stabbing

A Santa Maria man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was stabbed by an unknown suspect, and the Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information.

The attack occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of West Creston Street, where officers responded to find that a 21-year-old male had been stabbed, said Sgt. Eligio Lara.

Who stabbed the victim was unknown, and he was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, Lara said.

The victim, whose name was being withheld, was listed in stable condition, and the incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .