Police Seeking Information About Missing Santa Maria Teen

A 16-year-old teen disappeared Dec. 26 amid suspicious circumstances, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.

Ivan Nunez was last seen at home in Santa Maria early Dec. 26, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then, police said.

“This behavior is out of character, according to his family,” police said.

The boy is Hispanic, stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and reportedly was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police initially released a photo of the teen wearing a red shirt, but later sent photos taken the day he disappeared.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

