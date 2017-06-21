Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information about Santa Barbara Bank Robbery Suspect

Santa Barbara police are searching for the suspect in a May armed robbery at Rabobank at 2222 Bath St.
Santa Barbara police are searching for the suspect in a May armed robbery at Rabobank at 2222 Bath St.  (SBPD photo)
By Sgt. Joshua Morton for the Santa Barbara Police Department | June 21, 2017 | 9:33 a.m.

On May 31 around 3:52 p.m., an adult male entered Rabobank in the 2200 block of Bath Street and committed a robbery at gun point. 

In addition, approximately 30 minutes prior to the robbery the suspect was seen in the area “casing” the bank, which is located one block south of Cottage Hospital.

After committing the robbery, the suspect fled the bank and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. 

He was last seen riding southbound on Bath Street on a dark-colored bicycle.
 
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a makeshift disguise. 

Santa Barbara police are searching for the suspect in a May armed bank robbery.
Santa Barbara police are searching for the suspect in a May armed bank robbery.  (SBPD photo)

This consisted of a blue construction hard hat, fake hair piece, glasses, a gray long sleeve shirt under a white T-shirt, and light-colored cargo pants. The pants were possibly covered in paint.

Through a diligent and thorough investigation, the Santa Barbara Police Departments Persons Detective unit has identified the suspect and believes him to be 53-year-old Jaime Munoz, possibly of Santa Maria.
 
At this time in the investigation no further details are available, but the Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s help to obtain additional information regarding the suspect. 

Jaime Munoz
Jaime Munoz (SBPD photo)

If you have any information about the robbery or recall seeing the suspect around the area at the time of the robbery, please contact Detective Megan Harrison at 805.897.2343 or [email protected] 

Sgt. Joshua Morton is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. 

 
