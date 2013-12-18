Police Seeking Suspect in Santa Maria Stabbing

A 31-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday when she was accosted and stabbed while walking down the street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim — whose name was not released — was walking eastbound on the 300 block of West Alvin Street at about 11:15 a.m., when she was confronted by the suspect, police Sgt. Chris Nartatez said.

She was able to fight off her attacker, who fled the scene.

Officers scoured the area but did not find the suspect, who was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with black hair and a dark complexion, wearing a black t-shirt, jean and carrying a black hoodie, Nartatez said.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor stab wounds but was not hospitalized.

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

