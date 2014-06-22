Police Seeking Suspects in 2 Santa Maria Shootings

Santa Maria police are investigating two shootings that occurred early Sunday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Roschelle Lane north of West Betteravia Road, where they found a 21-year-old Santa Maria man who had been shot in the leg, according to Sgt. Duane Schneider.

At about the same time, officers who responded to the 500 block of North Oakley Avenue north of West Main Street located an 18-year-old Santa Maria man who had been shot in the chest, Schneider said.

Both men were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, but details on their conditions were not released.

“Officers learned the victim was shot by an unknown person,” Schneider said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 x297.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.