Police Seek Suspects in Santa Barbara Jewelry Store Robbery

Police say two suspects entered the Churchill Jewelers store on State Street, and at least one was sitting nearby in a getaway car

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | January 30, 2015 | 11:18 a.m.

Several suspects are being sought by police after a Friday morning robbery at Churchill Jewelers in downtown Santa Barbara.

Two suspects entered the store on the 1000 block of State Street and at least one was sitting nearby in a getaway car, Sgt. Mike Lazarus said. 

The two people inside the store wore masks and police have no description of the suspects.

A handgun was brandished during the robbery, and the suspects used hammers to break the glass display cases and took merchandise, Lazarus said, including some high-end watches.

Police were called at 10:18 a.m. and responded to the scene. They were not releasing information about the suspect vehicle at this time. 

There were no injuries in the incident, and police have no suspects in custody, Lazarus said. 

The store is reportedly closed for the rest of the day. 

