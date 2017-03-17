Police Set Up Safe Meeting Spot for Internet Transactions

The Lompoc Police Department has designated a Meetup Spot out front of the police station for safer internet purchase exchanges by members of the community.

The Internet purchase exchange location is marked with a sign donated by mobile marketplace OfferUp, and is available anytime of the day or night for the public’s use.

The spot in the front of the police station at 107 Civic Center Plaza is under continuous video surveillance by the Lompoc Police Department.

If those exchanging items in the Meetup Spot experience problems, they are able to access the police station through the lobby during business hours, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said exchanging items for purchase with strangers contacted online can be risky because buyer and seller don’t know who they are dealing with.

“Our Lompoc Police Department is a location away from a person’s home where Internet purchase exchanges can be made in a neutral and safer environment,” Walsh said.

“We encourage our community to take advantage of this resource, as well as to use caution and good judgment when buying and selling items online,” he said.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.